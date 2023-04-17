Ex-Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare interested in move to Super League club

FORMER Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare has outlined his interest in moving to a Super League club in particular.

With Whare’s season with French Elite One side Pia coming to an end, the ex-Penrith Panthers star previously told League Express that he was looking for a move back to Super League where he spent two seasons with Catalans.

Whare said at the time: “I will put my name out there and hopefully a Super League team comes along and if not then a Championship team. I’ve always wanted to come over to England and live over there – it’s always interested me.

“Obviously with the quota spots there, I’m not sure who can afford to have an international player.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone yet but I want to get through the season and push my case in helping a team out over there.”

Now, League Express understands that the 33-year-old centre is ‘interested’ in a move to Wakefield Trinity who have been struggling in Super League in 2023.

The West Yorkshire side have failed to win any of their nine opening games so far this season and have been nilled a record five times already.

Following the 32-0 drubbing by Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon, head coach Mark Applegarth confirmed that he would look to the French Elite One division for new players following the culmination of their season.

Applegarth said: “We are looking, obviously the French league is finishing now which offers a few opportunities with players there to get them in, but we are always looking for players that will add quality to where we are at.”

That being said, Whare would count as a quota player which would mean that Wakefield would have to move a quota player on as things stand.

Meanwhile, former Trinity player Morgan Escare would also come available following a successful season with AS Carcassonne.