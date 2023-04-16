Wakefield Trinity set to look to France for new Super League signings

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are doing it tough in Super League at present.

With no win in 2023 as things stand, and a record five nillings along the way, Mark Applegarth’s men are void of confidence.

That was all there for people to see on Sunday afternoon with the Leigh Leopards running out 32-0 winners despite Trinity looking impressive in the opening quarter.

In recent weeks, Applegarth has brought in the likes of Will Dagger from Hull KR and Sam Hewitt, Innes Senior and Nathan Mason from the Huddersfield Giants.

That being said, Applegarth has confessed that more recruits need to come through the doors at Belle Vue – and has identified the French Elite One competition as the potential market.

“We are looking, obviously the French league is finishing now which offers a few opportunities with players there to get them in, but we are always looking for players that will add quality to where we are at,” Applegarth said.

“The issue you’ve got in mid-season is there are no real free agents that can come in who are match fit that are out there. Plus, they have to be affordable within the budget we are working within.”

“If players do become available then of course we will look, I’m looking each week to bolster areas that will strengthen us but it’s not easy as saying ‘I want players in this position’, there are all those different ingredients to take into account.

“That being said, we need to bolster certain ranks for sure.”

Among those ending the French season are the likes of former Trinity fullback Morgan Escare as well as ex-Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare, who has spoken to League Express about his desire to return to Super League.

Former Super League players such as Corey Norman, Jason Clark and Benjamin Jullien all currently ply their trade in France too and could be viable options.