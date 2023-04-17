Mark Applegarth on “honest” chats with the board and whether he is still the right man to lead Wakefield Trinity after Leigh Leopards thrashing

IT’S fair to say that Wakefield Trinity and Mark Applegarth are not enjoying themselves in Super League 2023.

A fifth nilling in the top-flight – the first time such a record has been set in the summer era – at home to the Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon consolidated Wakefield’s position at the bottom of the table with no wins in nine games.

A young, vibrant head coach, Applegarth cut a desolated figure in the media conference after the 32-0 loss to Leigh and was asked if he still believes that he is the right man to take Trinity forward.

The response was defiant.

“It’s one of them, I get asked this question a lot and it’s a fair and valid point,” Applegarth said.

“I do (think I’m the right man), it’s frustrating but I’m giving my thoughts 40 minutes after the game.

“Of course I think I am the right man but it’s just a difficult process I’ve got to go through.”

Applegarth was also asked about outside pressure building up on the Wakefield boss, but he insists that he needs to just focus on himself.

“The pressure has never changed, pressure is what you make of it. We are not controlling everything we can control, that composure on the field is massive.

“In terms of the outside noise it does (seem to be building) but every single week is like a cup final and that’s the reality.

“I’ve just got to focus on myself, I have pretty honest chats with the board and I haven’t ran away from anything.

“If I thought I was the issue I would be the first man to put my hand up. Everyone knows I pride myself on honesty.”

It doesn’t get any easier for Applegarth and Trinity either with an away clash scheduled at Wigan Warriors next Sunday afternoon.