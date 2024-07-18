Ex-Catalans Dragons halfback Jayden Nikorima signs for rival Super League club

SALFORD RED DEVILS have signed former Catalans Dragons halfback Jayden Nikorima.

The 27-year-old joins the Red devils immediately and signs a deal which keeps him at the Salford Community Stadium until the end of 2025.

Nikorima began his career with Sydney Roosters in the NRL and made his debut in 2016. At just 19-years old, he started alongside former Red Devil, Jackson Hastings in the Roosters’ big World Club Challenge victory over St Helens.

Across his time with the 15-time Premiership winners, Nikorima made seven appearances and scored one try.

The halfback also featured for the Roosters and Brisbane in their NSW & QLD Cup campaigns between 2016 and 2021, scoring 16 times in 30 games.

He made a switch to Melbourne Storm in 2022, where despite only making two NRL appearances, he continued to impress with his QLD Cup performances – notching 20 tries in 34 games.

Nikorima – who also has representative honours with Maori – has most-recently made 12 appearances for fellow Betfred Super League outfit, Catalans Dragons.

Scoring two tries and providing one try-assist, the natural stand-off was deployed at nine frequently for the Dragons.

On making the move, Nikorima has said: “I am really excited to be part of this great club.

“I look forward to working hard, playing my best and contributing to the team’s success. I am very grateful for the opportunity and the warm welcome, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has added: “It’s that time of year where a fresh face and a player of quality is a welcomed addition as we enter the final push for finals rugby.

“Jayden joins us with his true potential yet to be realised, and we welcome him and his young family to Salford.

“We are looking forward to working together to fulfil his and our clubs’ goals in 2024, and beyond. He is an exciting addition to our team!”

