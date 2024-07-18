Catalans Dragons’ Michael McIlorum makes shock move to Super League rivals for 2025

HULL KR have confirmed that Michael McIlorum has signed a one-year deal with the club from the 2025 Super League season.

The three-time Super League Grand Final winner and three-time Challenge Cup winner will link up with the Robins next season after spending the last seven seasons in the South of France with Catalans Dragons.

McIlorum won five major honours during his time with the Warriors and was part of the first Catalans’ side to win the Challenge Cup, helping the French side to edge out Warrington Wolves 20-14 in the final back in 2018.

Now, the Leeds-born Hooker will return to Yorkshire.

The 36-year-old has made 370 elite career appearances in Betfred Super League and the Challenge Cup in addition to gaining six caps for England in the 2013 and 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

Reacting to joining the Robins in 2025, Michael McIlorum said: “I’m very happy to be signing with Hull KR next season. The club has been going from strength to strength over the past few years and I want to be a part of that.

“After speaking with Willie on his ethos and the club’s ambitions I saw this as a great fit for me. Hull KR are a club striving for silverware and I’m looking forward to helping them push for success in 2025.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “We’re really happy Micky (McIlorum) is joining our club, his experience is going to be a valuable asset for us next season. Micky has played at the highest level and won competitions with Wigan and knows what it takes to be a seasoned pro.

“What Micky does when he’s on the field and the way he plays says a lot about what he does off the field away from the game and the work he puts in.

“We have three hookers this year and we want to continue that next year. Micky will also be a great sounding board for Jez Litten and Bill Leyland to help with their ongoing development. I have no doubt that both Jez and Bill will be better players in the long term for having Micky at our club.

“Micky will add a lot of steel to our pack for 2025 alongside Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and we’re excited to have him with us next season.”

