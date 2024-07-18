Wigan legend Terry O’Connor names potential “wildcard” for Huddersfield Giants job

WIGAN legend Terry O’Connor has named a potential “wildcard” to take over at Huddersfield Giants.

The Giants are on the lookout for a new number one following the dismissal of Ian Watson after almost four years in charge.

A number of names have already been bandied about, with League Express revealing that Gold Coast Titans assistant coach Jim Lenihan has thrown his hat into the ring about potentially taking over.

However, as Leigh Leopards took on Huddersfield live on Sky Sports on Saturday afternoon, caller Mark Wilson and co-commentator McDermott were discussing where the Giants go in terms of coaching direction.

Whilst O’Connor named those out of a job such as ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou and former Leeds man Rohan Smith, he also brought a surprise name into the mix in Leigh’s current head of rugby, Chris Chester.

“Jason Demetriou, Rohan Smith, Luke Robinson has he put his into the ring? There are a couple of people there,” McDermott said.

“Kurt Haggerty does an amazing job at Salford as an assistant, but I’m going to throw a wildcard in there as Chris Chester. He has done an amazing job at Leigh with recruiting the players and building the Leigh side up from what it was.

“Would he be tempted to put his tracksuit back on and get on the training field?”

Chester’s last job as a head coach was, of course, with Wakefield Trinity back in 2021.

