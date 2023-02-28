Ex-Catalans Dragons prop Dylan Napa finds surprising new club

FORMER Catalans Dragons prop Dylan Napa has found a surprising new club following his exit from the French club.

Napa was one of Steve McNamara’s big signings going into the 2022 Super League season, but was sent off in his first game in Dragons colours away at St Helens.

After that, Napa endured a difficult year and was told to find a new club at the end of last season.

Now, however, The Daily Telegraph are reporting that the Sydney Roosters has offered him a second-tier contract to join their NSW Cup side in 2023.

It’s unlikely that the former Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs prop will force his way into the first team considering that prominence of the likes of Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Matt Lodge, Lindsay Collins and Fletcher Baker.