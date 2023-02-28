Ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson hit with serious injury blow

FORMER St Helens forward Luke Thompson has been hit with a serious injury blow on the eve of the NRL season.

Thompson was hit with a serious ankle injury during training and had to be carried from the field in agony.

Canterbury General Manager Phil Gould gave a damning update on the Englishman.

“Unfortunately Luke Thompson’s injury is quite serious,” Gould said.

“Prognosis is for minimum six months recovery. Possibly longer depending on surgery type.

“Very sad for Luke and the club.”

It makes matters worse for Thompson that he is out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season and is said to be on a contract worth $800,000.