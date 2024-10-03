Ex-Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho sees new move fall through following contract demands

FORMER Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho has seen his new move fall through following his contract demands.

Australian publication, The Daily Telegraph, has reported that the former Tonga international will not be making a move to the Manly Sea Eagles after demanding $500,000 a year to join the NRL club.

That is more than what the Sea Eagles are willing to pay – or can pay following salary cap restraints – with Taukeiaho still a free agent after being dismissed by Catalans earlier in the year.

Canterbury Bulldogs are still said to be interested in the 32-year-old’s services, but he may have to temper his contract demands.

Taukeiaho was one of three Catalans players given the elbow after travelling to a concert before feigning illness to avoid training earlier in the season.

And whilst Jayden Nikorima signed for the Salford Red Devils following the incident, Taukeiaho and Damel Diakhate are still without clubs.

Taukeiaho looked like he would be heading to the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but that move fell through due to injury.

And the veteran forward was said to be in the sights of the Bulldogs once more in July this year, before that once again failed to materialise because the June 30 deadline for players to join clubs had already passed.

