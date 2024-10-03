Melbourne Storm prop drops Super League move hint

MELBOURNE STORM prop Tepair Moeroa has dropped the hint that he may be in Super League next season.

After joining Melbourne in 2021 following a brief stint in rugby union, Moeroa has gone on to make ten appearances for the Storm in 2024 as the Victoria club lifted the minor Premiership.

Now, the 29-year-old is hoping to help Storm lift the Grand Final trophy against Penrith Panthers this weekend.

However, following the culmination of the 2024 NRL campaign, Moeroa is set to move to Super League.

“I think the UK Super League provides a new challenge. I have ex-teammates there who really enjoy the football and the opportunity to live in the UK,” Moeroa told TBR Rugby League.

“I have a lot of desire still left in me and hunger for the game. A few small injuries this year kept me sidelined for longer than we all thought.

“But I’m fresh and fit and looking forward to being part of the Storm finals and finish the year with a Grand Final win and then some test match football.”

Moeroa made his debut for the Parramatta Eels in 2014, going on to make 112 appearances for the Eels before moving to the Storm for 2021.

