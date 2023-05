HULL KR have been warned following incidents of supporter misbehaviour in their Super League derby game against Hull FC on Good Friday.

Meanwhile, in the championship, Whitehaven and Barrow Raiders have been fined for the misbehaviour of their supporters in their Championship fixture that also took place on Good Friday.

Each club has been fined £2,000, but £1,500 of Barrow’s fine has been suspended because of their proactive approach following the incident.