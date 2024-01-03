Ex-Dolphins centre Brenko Lee will not be making Super League move

FORMER Dolphins centre Brenko Lee will not be making a move to Super League.

In recent weeks, Lee has been linked to clubs such as St Helens and Salford Red Devils – mainly because those two clubs still have quota spots available – but League Express can confirm that the 28-year-old will not be making the move to the northern hemisphere.

Lee is currently a free agent and working as a concreter back in his native Australia, with his NRL career appearing over after exiting The Dolphins at the end of the 2023 season.

Despite playing for six first-team NRL sides since debuting back in 2014, the 27-year-old has made less than 100 NRL appearances following spells with Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins.

Lee registered 13 appearances for Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins in 2023, but suffered with injury towards the latter half of the season.

The 28-year-old has been blighted with injuries throughout his rugby league career which has potentially put off suitors on both sides of the world.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.