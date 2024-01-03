Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Makin makes Championship move on loan

WIGAN WARRIORS prop forward Harvey Makin has joined Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan.

Makin returns to Craven Park having impressed during his five-game spell on loan at the club in 2023.

The former Wigan St Judes youngster was one of a number of young Warriors who gained first team experience in Cumbria, with Kavan Rothwell and Zach Eckersley also spending time with the Raiders during the 2023 campaign.

Barrow Raiders head coach Paul Crarey said: “We are delighted to announce the season-long loan signing of Wigan youngster Harvey Makin.

“The Barrow supporters are well aware of what Harvey will bring to the team following his spell with us last year. Harvey impressed all the coaching staff and his teammates with his no-nonsense style as a middle, and we look forward to helping him develop.

“We would obviously like to thank Wigan for trusting us as a club with one of their brightest young talents.”

Barrow’s director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “Harvey is undoubtedly one of the most promising young forwards in the English game, and we thank Wigan for putting their faith in us to support his development.

“With his tough running and strong defence, Harvey made a real impression during his short time with us last season.

“We are pleased to have secured his services, and are sure supporters will be delighted to see him return.”

Under the terms of the loan agreement, Makin will complete pre-season with the Warriors before linking up with the Raiders squad towards the end of January.

He could make his second debut for the club in the 1895 Cup group stage opener away at Workington Town on Sunday 28 January.

