Newcastle Council express their disappointment at Super League’s Magic Weekend being taken away from city

NEWCASTLE COUNCIL have expressed their disappointment at Super League’s Magic Weekend being taken away from the city.

Yesterday, the Rugby Football League (RFL) announced that the Magic Weekend would take place over the weekend of August 17/18 at Leeds United’s Elland Road in 2024.

That means that Newcastle will not be holding the event for an eighth time, with the city’s council hoping that the Magic Weekend would return to the city in the future.

Coun Alex Hay, Cabinet member for a Thriving City at Newcastle City Council, told Chronicle Live: “Naturally we are disappointed Magic Weekend won’t be returning to Newcastle next year.

“We have taken great pride in hosting the rugby league event in our city for the past three years. It has consistently provided a memorable weekend for both supporters and our residents.

“I am sure rugby league fans will have a great time at Elland Road. We have a fantastic relationship with the Super League and remain confident our city will host the event again in the future.”

It will be the first time that the Magic Weekend will have been held in Yorkshire.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.