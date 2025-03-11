Ex-England football star Stuart Pearce opens up on health scare following Warrington Wolves trip to Las Vegas

FORMER England football star Stuart Pearce has revealed that his heart needed to be restarted by doctors after suffering chest pains on a flight back from Las Vegas.

Pearce, a long-time Warrington Wolves supporter, was travelling to watch his beloved side take on Wigan Warriors at the Allegiant Stadium and flew back on March 7.

The 62-year-old’s plane flight had to be diverted to Canada after Pearce experienced chest pains.

He is now in recovery, and has since spoken out about the incident and what happened.

“My heart rate was racing, my resting heart rate from the time I was monitored on the airplane was anything about 155 beats a minute,” Pearce told TALKSport.

“That was ridiculous really. Also my heart wasn’t pumping enough blood around the system and there was some swelling. At the end of the week, they told me they were going to stick a tube down my throat and if there was no swelling, then they would stop my heart and reboot it again.

That’s exactly what they did on Friday, my heart went back to a normal rate and then they released me the following day.

“I’m in good form, just on the flight I had chest pains and stuff like that. The crew on Virgin were brilliant, they looked after me fantastically.

“They said ‘we’re not going to take the chance travelling across the Atlantic, we’re going to drop you off’.

“I’ve been in Newfoundland for 10 days now, just five days in hospital and a few days out. The only downside is our bags went onto London and we were left with Martin Keown’s autobiography!”