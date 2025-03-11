Hull KR boss Willie Peters lifts lid on heated touchline exchange with Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has spilled all on the heated touchline exchange between himself and Wigan Warriors head coach in the aftermath of the 2024 Challenge Cup semi-final.

On their way to Challenge Cup success, Wigan met KR – their eventual Grand Final opponents – in the semi-finals at Doncaster.

The Warriors were far too good for the Robins on the day, but, in a documentary named ‘We are Wigan Warriors’, Wigan boss Matt Peet and Rovers head coach Willie Peters clashed at full-time.

During the documentary, Peet said: “Willie was down on the side rather than being in the box, protesting a lot. It was just how much of an effect they were trying to have on the officiating, which was unreasonable I thought for such a big game.”

At full-time, Peet made his way down to the pitch and said to Peters: “Stop crying! Stop crying! You’ve been here all game ranting away.”

That didn’t exactly go down well with Peters who replied: “I don’t need you f***ing saying ‘stop crying’. I’m coming over to congratulate you and say well done.”

Peet continued: “All through game your staff, you let yourselves down,” before Peters replied: “Mate you’re killing it, you’re doing a good job but don’t f***ing tell me to stop crying.”

The Wigan boss then ended with “Fair play, I apologise.”

Later on, Peet apologised again, saying in the documentary: “I apologised to him at the time and I gave him a call during the week and he was fine about it. It’s not something I was proud of.”

Now, Peters was asked about the exchange during his pre-match press conference with the Australian saying: “It was a long time ago. We’re both competitive, there were a few words after the game and Matt, to his credit, called me the week after and we had a good chat on the phone,” Peters said.

“There’s not much in it, two coaches after a game having a chat.

“What happened wasn’t common. It was something that happened that day. Matt said something, I said a few things back and that was it. We shook hands and spoke through the week. We played at Wigan and had a good chat and then the Grand Final.

“I respect Matt. I said that. He’s doing great things at Wigan. It was a long time ago.”