Championship veteran receives EIGHT-MATCH ban for punching in feisty Batley-Bradford affair

CHAMPIONSHIP veteran Dane Manning has been handed an eight-match ban for punching in Batley Bulldogs’ 16-12 loss to Bradford Bulls in the 1895 Cup last weekend.

Manning was sent off by referee Scott Mikalauskas after striking Bradford’s Waqa Blake and then Tom Holmes, with the Batley forward appearing at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

The veteran was charged with Grade E Punching and was slapped with the hefty suspension after being found guilty.

That means that Manning will miss a third of the Championship season, with the Bulldogs drafting in Leigh Leopards back-rower Brad Martin on loan for cover.