Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield and his team break the staggering £7 million fundraising mark in support of Rob Burrow and MND

IT’S been an incredible number of years for Kevin Sinfield.

Back in December 2019, his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease as the rugby league fraternity rallied round in support.

Then, Sinfield decided he would begin his fundraising charge with the aim of raising £77,777 in honour of Burrow’s number seven shirt with the Rhinos.

Since then, Sinfield has become one of sport’s heroes, raising millions along the way including over £2 million just this week following his seven ultra marathons in seven days challenge.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Leeds legend and his team have raised over £7 million since the fundraising onslaught began.

And there is still more than enough time to donate. You can donate here: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-ultra-7-in-7-challenge.

His former Leeds teammate Jamie Peacock was also quick to point out just how heroic Sinfield is, telling the League Express: “Kevin is just an amazing human being, it’s really difficult to put into words what he has gone through in the last seven days in a bid to raise money and awareness for Motor Nerone Disease,” Peacock said.

“Kevin and his mates Dave and Chris and his amazing support team around them have incredible this week and for me it has just highlighted that most people are good people who want to help and those that want to help are often in not very good circumstances themselves.

“If you were to read social media or the news then you would think that was the opposite but from my time running with him and, from the footage, the pain and suffering he has put himself through has brought people together in such a special way.

“There is that long-standing joke of him being called ‘Sir Kev’ by Rhinos fans but I think it is now time that is made into an actual title.”