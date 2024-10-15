Ex-Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell given verdict after admitting charge of threatening unlawful violence

FORMER Featherstone Rovers chairman Mark Campbell has been fined after admitting a charge of threatening unlawful violence.

That’s according to the Yorkshire Evening Post which has reported that the 59-year-old man attacked a man with a hammer and was seen striking the man around the head several times during the fight last summer.on Station Lane, Featherstone on August 28, 2023.

Campbell, who stepped down as Featherstone chairman in August after 16 years, was initially charged with Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent – a charge which he denied.

The ex-Rovers chairman was expected to face trial next year but he was summoned to Leeds Crown Court this week where he admitted a charge of Section 4 Public Order Act of threatening unlawful violence.

Leeds Crown Court accepted the admittance with prosecutor Marte Alnaes saying that witnesses saw Campbell grab a hammer when the victim approached him.

A fight ensued with Campbell being seen to strike out with the weapon to the man’s head a number of times.

The court heard there had been an ongoing dispute “for some time” over non-payment of an invoice, and there had been suggestions of “a campaign of harassment” towards Campbell.

Recorder judge Aisha Wadoodi said: “Neither party can take the law into their own hands.

“However disgruntled they are, they can’t behave in the way they did.”

Judge Wadoodi fined Campbell £1,250.

