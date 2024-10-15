“I don’t think he’d get in our team” – Wigan Warriors’ Kris Radlinski makes headline verdict of Nathan Cleary

WIGAN WARRIORS chief executive Kris Radlinski has claimed that Penrith Panthers hero Nathan Cleary would not get in the current Wigan team.

Cleary, who was present at Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Hull KR – which the Warriors won 9-2 – has been the subject of speculation in recent months that he could be heading for the northern hemisphere.

Of course, those rumours have been dismissed by both Cleary and the Panthers’ hierarchy, but, being present at the showpiece event at the weekend certainly got tongues wagging.

That being said, and despite winning four NRL Grand Finals in a row, Radlinski has made the bold claim that Cleary would not get into the Wigan side.

“Do you know what, we’d probably be the only club in the world that says he might not get into our team,” Radlinski said on SEN Radio’s ‘The Run Home with Joel & Fletch’ show.

“I mean that really respectfully because I love him as a player and I love him as a person.

“At the minute, we’ve got Bevan at number six and a guy at seven called Harry Smith who had an outstanding Grand Final, he really did.

“We’ve got him long-term and I believe that he is the future number seven there.

“I absolutely love him (Nathan Cleary) and I love his relationship with his father (Penrith boss Ivan Cleary) but I just don’t think he’d get into our team and that’s probably a headline right there.”

That’s quite the headline statement to make from Radlinski!

