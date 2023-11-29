Owen Trout on Huddersfield Giants exit, why he chose Leigh Leopards despite offers from SEVEN clubs and experience at Super League club so far

LOOKING around Super League, there is a plethora of young talent making their name in the game.

One of those is new Leigh Leopards signing Owen Trout, who joined the Challenge Cup winners from Huddersfield Giants.

With the Giants, Trout made 50 appearances, helping the West Yorkshire club to a Challenge Cup Final place in 2022, but now the 24-year-old has moved on to pastures new with Leigh.

And it’s fair to say that the 24-year-old is loving it at his new club as he reveals just why he decided to sign for the Leopards following interest from SEVEN clubs.

“Although it’s been a short time I’m loving it here, all the boys have been very welcoming and since day one I’ve never really felt like an outsider,” Trout told League Express.

“I had offers from six or seven clubs, and I enjoyed speaking to them all, but one of the main reasons why I came to Leigh was Adrian Lam (Leigh’s head coach). After speaking to Lammy, the passion he had for the club and how close the boys seem to be made it an easy decision.

“The passion he showed when talking about the club was so good to see. He’s a good guy and I know he’d always be honest with me which I appreciate.

“I now just want to show my appreciation by getting back on the field and showing what I can do at Leigh.”

Trout did, however, pay tribute to Huddersfield for giving him the chance to play more regularly after being let go by Leeds Rhinos with just three first-team games under his belt in 2019.

“I never really seemed to have a point to prove when I was younger I just wanted to be playing rugby and when the opportunity came up at Huddersfield I knew it was right for my career and loved my time there.

“My time at Huddersfield also made me the player I am today which I will always be grateful for.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.