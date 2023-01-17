Ex-Featherstone Rovers reserves player follows in Jacques O’Neill’s footsteps to join Love Island

YOU may have missed the opening night of ITV2’s Love Island that aired yesterday, but Featherstone Rovers certainly didn’t as one of their former reserves players, Kai Fagan, made his entrance.

Of course, Castleford Tigers star Jacques O’Neill was the first to make the bold move from rugby league to villa sun in last year’s series of the hit reality TV show.

However, Fagan followed last night with Rovers revealing today that the Manchester man actually played for the West Yorkshire club’s reserves.

Former Featherstone Rovers Reserves player Kai Fagan entered the Love Island villa last night! 🏝 Which of the current crop do you think would make the cut in the villa?👀 🎟 https://t.co/9aF0RbXJpV pic.twitter.com/EfXSqbpafK — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) January 17, 2023

Before he entered the villa, which is being held in South Africa for the winter version of Love Island, 24-year-old Fagan held a job as a PE (Physical Education) and Science teacher but also plays semi-pro rugby union on the side.

Fagan has played rugby 7s in the past and now plays for Burnage RFC in Stockport.

Back in late 2018, Fagan was brought into Rovers’ reserves side after being ‘unattached’, but then played against Featherstone’s reserves for England Universities in May 2019.