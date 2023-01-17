League Express League 1 News Roundup

ANTHONY MURRAY has outlined his reasons for taking the Workington Town job, citing the tradition and history of the club.

Murray left his role at the North Wales Crusaders at the end of last season having taken them to the League One play-offs in 2022.

But the history of Town and Murray’s previous experience there convinced him to take the coaching role at Derwent Park in succession to Chris Thorman.

“I played for Town back in the early 2000s and I loved my time here,” he said.

“I also played at Barrow and coached Millom and Barrow for a few years.

“I have a lot of connections in Cumbria and I was just ready for that next challenge.

“Workington are a massive, well-established club steeped in tradition and history. It’s a great fanbase and it was something I wanted to get into.”

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS signing Jonny Griffiths is hoping to give the Welsh club’s fans what they “deserve” in 2023.

The Crusaders finished third in League One in 2022, but fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs.

Now Griffiths, who has experience of playing in the third tier with Cornwall, wants to earn promotion with North Wales.

“I’m over the moon to get the opportunity to play for this great club,” he said.

“They have a fantastic, loyal fanbase and I am hoping I can help give them what they deserve, which is a big push for promotion.”

LONDON SKOLARS have handed prop Anthony Cox a new deal.

Cox, who missed just four games for the capital club in 2022, has penned one-year terms.

Meanwhile Aaron Small will continue to captain Skolars in 2023 as coach Joe Mbu calls on his side to “keep building”.

“It’s about finishing better than we did last season, that is number one,” he said. “We don’t want to go backwards; we want to go forwards.

“We need to keep building on what we started last season and that is what we will be looking at.”

DONCASTER are stronger than they were in 2022, according to coach Richard Horne.

The South Yorkshire side fell just short of promotion from League One last season, going down to Swinton in the play-off final.

Despite that disappointment, Horne believes his side are more than ready for another challenge.

“It’s not been a big overhaul, so we’re not going over old things too much, it’s mainly been a top up of the good things we’ve done over the past season or two,” said Horne.

“Having that helps the new boys slot into place and buy into it because everyone around them knows what is expected of them and can help out.

“Last year we were explaining things to a lot of new signings and that inevitably takes time, but this time around we’ve retained the vast majority of the squad.

“We feel like we’re stronger this year, the test now is to go and produce it in games after the work we’ve put in since we came back in.”

