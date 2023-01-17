Championship side release World Cup forward/centre ahead of new season

AS the new season approaches, most Super League, Championship and League One clubs have their squads finalised for 2023.

The same cannot be said of the London Broncos whose head coach Mike Eccles has named a 22-man squad for the 2023 season with the omission of Italy World Cup forward Ronny Palumbo.

The forward, who can also play centre, wasn’t handed a number, with the numbers 18, 19, 20, and 21 also missing, pointing at potential new signings.

SQUAD NUMBERS 🔢 Ahead of the new @Betfred Championship season, we're pleased to confirm our squad numbers for 2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣ View them in full 👇https://t.co/XzrnwgAXdi#WeAreLondon 🏉 pic.twitter.com/JbNakLNLvV — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) January 16, 2023

Aged 31, Palumbo had joined the capital club in 2022, registering 22 appearances in that time and impressing enough to be given a new deal for 2023.

However, the Italian international has returned home, with the Broncos confirming as such in a statement earlier today.

“London Broncos can confirm Ronny Palumbo has returned to Australia and will play no part in the club’s 2023 campaign,” London said in a statement

“The 31-year-old signed for the Broncos at the beginning of last season and made 22 appearances during his time in the capital.

“The club respects Ronny’s decision to return to his country of birth and departs with our very best wishes for the future.”