Jackson Hastings Super League rumours addressed as ex-Salford and Wigan star linked with move

FORMER Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors star JACKSON HASTINGS will not be making the move to Super League in the near future, according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

Brooks, in her usual news round-up ahead of Friday night’s Sky Sports showdown as Wigan Warriors went up against Leeds Rhinos, mentioned that Hastings has been linked with a move back to the northern hemisphere.

Hastings took Salford to the 2019 Grand Final after joining the Red Devils towards the back end of the 2018 Super League season, where they lost to St Helens, and in the process was awarded the Steve Prescott Man of Steel for doing so.

He would then move on to Wigan where he again steered the Warriors to the Grand Final in 2020, but Hastings would again lose out to St Helens.

The 28-year-old joined Wests Tigers in the NRL for 2022, but would make only 16 appearances before leaving for Newcastle for 2023.

Hastings enjoyed a stellar 2023, but has found himself a bit-part player for the Knights in 2024, leading to speculation that he could return to Super League.

“He has been linked with a return to Super League which is nothing new, this seems to happen every few month,” Brooks said live on Sky Sports as part of her weekly news round up.

“I spoke to the playmaker a couple of days ago and he said there is no truth in the rumours and he will, for the time being anyway, remain in the NRL playing Down Under.”

The likes of Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves need a new playmaker for 2025.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast