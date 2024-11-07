Super League centre Cam Scott reveals why he left Hull FC for Wakefield Trinity

CAM SCOTT will turn out in a Wakefield Trinity jersey in Super League in 2025.

After making the switch to the West Yorkshire club towards the back end of the season, Scott has added depth to an already star-studded Wakefield side.

A former Bradford Bulls youngster, Scott made the move over to Hull FC at a young age and rose through their academy system making his Super League debut in 2018.

The centre has captained the England Academy side in the same year as his Super League debut and has gone on to make over 70 appearances in the Black and White while also making appearances for Doncaster, Dewsbury, York and Leigh on loan.

However, it was the lure of what Trinity are doing off the field that convinced Scott to swap the MKM for the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“Everything Wakefield were doing off of the field, all of the improvements to the stadium, the squad investment and the staff investment, it was all a statement of intent as to how they were planning to operate going forward,” Scott told League Express.

“It showed that they wanted to be taken seriously and to develop into a force over the next few years.

“It’s also closer to where I’m originally from which meant less time commuting and I could live back around family rather than renting elsewhere.”

So just how difficult was it leaving Hull after spending so many years at the club?

“I’d grown up with a lot of the boys at Hull and we came through at a similar time and all together,” Scott continued.

“It was tough leaving those boys but as I said we all grew up together there so I know for a fact I’ve got very good mates for life in that aspect, but I think you understand in rugby league that it’s not forever and I was ready for a new opportunity.

“I think it was good timing for both myself and the club.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast