Super League-linked Justin Olam set for major player-swap deal

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED Justin Olam is set to take part in a major player-swap deal that will see him join the Wests Tigers and Shawn Blore move to Melbourne Storm.

That’s according to Australia publication, the Daily Telegraph, which has revealed that the swap deal could take place in the next few days.

Olam’s future has been up in the air for a number of months after playing a bit-part role for the Storm during the 2023 NRL season whilst Blore had an inconsistent season with injury.

Blore has just 12 months left on his deal at the Tigers, and, though Olam’s contract runs until the end of 2026, the centre was dropped to the Queensland Cup side for the first time since 2019, prompting questions over the 30-year-old’s future.

Both Olam and Blore have been linked with Super League clubs in recent months, with Warrington Wolves, St Helens (both Olam) and Hull FC (Blore) names that have been mentioned.

However, it appears as though neither player will make the move to the northern hemisphere with Wests adding Olam to the incredible signing of Jarome Luai from the Penrith Panthers.

The Tigers have been busy adding to their roster following a dreadful wooden spoon-winning year in 2023, with Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, Jayden Sullivan, Aidan Sezer and Solomon Alaimalo some of those joining.

