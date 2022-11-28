Ex-Huddersfield Giants coach sadly passes away after working with Ian Watson in Super League 2022 – rest in peace Andrew Farrell

HUDDERSFIELD Giants have announced the passing of former coach Andrew Farrell that worked alongside Ian Watson in Super League last season.

The Super League club revealed this afternoon that Andrew Farrell has sadly passed away.

The club released a statement saying: “Huddersfield Giants are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former coach and friend, Andrew Farrell.

“Huddersfield born and bred Andrew was known well by many in and around the club. He was a part of Ian Watson’s coaching staff last season specialising in wrestling and contact training for the team.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Everyone at League Express passes on their sincere condolences to Andrew Farrell’s family and friends.