Italy international Ethan Natoli signs for UK club following impressive World Cup tournament

THE Rugby League World Cup certainly put a lot of players on the map in terms of interesting clubs around the world.

That is completely true for Italy international Ethan Natoli who has signed for Championship club London Broncos following a strong World Cup campaign.

The 27-year-old Sydney-based utility player – who can play as a loose forward, second row and centre – will jet in from down under to link up with the Broncos’ squad for pre-season.

Natoli has made seven appearances for Italy and most recently represented Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup, but he can’t wait to get going in the Championship.

“I’m so pleased to have signed for the Broncos,” said Natoli. “It’s a great club in a historic city with a fantastic culture – I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve never visited or played in London before, but I’m used to the city life coming from Sydney so it shouldn’t take too long to adjust to my new surroundings.

“My Italian teammates Dean (Parata) and Ronny (Palumbo) have really enjoyed their time at the club which was great to hear. I’m excited to be part of the Broncos’ journey and hope we can get some good results next season.”

Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles has welcomed the signing of Natoli. He said: “Ethan is a great addition to our squad, and we’re delighted to have him onboard. He’s a hard-working player who runs hard too and we’re very excited to get him engrained in the squad during pre-season.

“Ethan is a solid utility player who is equally at home as a loose forward, second row and centre. That versatility is great for us, and we wish Ethan a successful time with the club.”