Hull FC smash through 7,000 season ticket sales ahead of Super League 2024

HULL FC have smashed through 7,000 season ticket sales ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

With over two months still to go until the Black and Whites kick off the new campaign against cross-city rivals Hull KR in a mouth-watering Round One clash at the MKM Stadium on February 15th, the Airlie Birds have seen a remarkable response to the club’s membership launch in October.

In doing so, the East Yorkshire club has hit the 7,000 milestone over a month earlier than they did last year.

With a refreshed squad featuring the likes of overseas recruits Herman Ese’ese, Franklin Pele, Jayden Okunbor and recent Pacific Championship winner with New Zealand Fa’amanu Brown, as well as exciting domestic signings in Jack Walker, Liam Tindall, Jack Ashworth and Morgan Smith, Tony Smith’s side are already five weeks into a gruelling pre-season campaign as preparations for the new year hot up.

The Black and Whites will want to improve on a season where they finished tenth in the Super League table with just ten wins from 27 games.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.