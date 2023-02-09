Rugby league agent believes Hull FC could make top three of Super League

HULL FC are definitely a club in transition.

Following the end of the Brett Hodgson era, Tony Smith was brought in to change things up after two disappointing seasons of finishing outside the play-offs.

Hodgson had already brought in Tex Hoy, Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Dwyer and Jake Trueman with Smith adding Jake Clifford as the Black and Whites look, on the face of it, a much more balanced squad.

That being said, Hull appear to be going under the radar on most peoples’ predictions despite Smith’s ability to improve every Super League club he has been at.

For leading rugby league agent Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, he believes that the signings made by the Black and Whites as well Smith’s presence could help them get into the top three if everything goes their way during the 2023 Super League season.

“We haven’t mentioned Hull in the top six. One thing you can say about Hull, if Tony gets them going and if them players gel, they can go from place eight to a one or two potentially. Top three, I do believe if they got on a run,” Harrison said on Show Me The Money Rugby League TV Podcast.

“Potentially they could stay there and it could go wrong. If they do that hit run and them forwards get on top of you and their backs start to play then watch.”

Harrison also believes that Liam Sutcliffe will more than prove his worth at the MKM Stadium going forward.

“They potentially have one of the best packs in the comp. Lets say Tex and Jake gel, Sutty will be one of the best signings they’ve made in the past few years.

“He doesn’t say a lot, he’s never going to knock on coach’s door and ask him why he isn’t playing. He’s great around the lads.