Super League Round Five Attendances: Warrington Wolves deliver record crowd for Leigh Leopards fixture

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a brilliant weekend it was!

Things kicked off on Thursday night when Castleford Tigers took on the Leeds Rhinos at The Jungle hoping for their first win of the Super League season. And they did just that with a deserved 14-8 triumph over Rohan Smith’s men as Andy Last gave his permanent job hopes at Castleford a boost.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and there were three games, with St Helens and Hull FC doing battle live on Sky Sports. Following a nip and tuck affair, Saints eventually made sure of the two points with a last-minute try to stop a two-game losing run with a 20-12 victory.

Huddersfield Giants, meanwhile, had their two-game winning run halted by the Wigan Warriors at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Matt Peet’s men running out 14-12 winners following yet another close battle.

Elsewhere on Friday, Warrington Wolves hosted the Leigh Leopards who went into that fixture on the back of two successive wins. However, Daryl Powell’s men look like a different animal in 2023 and the Wolves secured their fifth win in as many games with a 38-20 triumph.

Catalans Dragons hosted Hull KR at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night with Steve McNamara’s men continuing their unbeaten start to the season with a 26-12 win.

There was just one game on Sunday with Salford Red Devils hosting Wakefield Trinity with many writing off the latter before a ball had been kicked. However, Mark Applegarth’s men took the Red Devils to the wire, forcing golden point before Salford’s Marc Sneyd dropped over the winning goal in extra time.

But just what were the attendances like for round five?

Castleford Tigers 14-8 Leeds Rhinos

7,458 at The Jungle on Thursday night

Warrington Wolves 38-20 Leigh Leopards

12,073 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night – a Super League record for Warrington against Leigh

Huddersfield Giants 12-14 Wigan Warriors

5,777 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

St Helens 20-12 Hull FC

9,218 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Catalans Dragons 26-12 Hull KR

7,682 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night

Salford Red Devils 14-13 Wakefield Trinity

4,757 at the AJ Bell Stadium on Sunday afternoon