Shaun Wane responds to shock claims of World Cup being fixed for England to win

ENGLAND head coach Shaun Wane has rubbished claims that the World Cup is being rigged in his nation’s favour.

England will go up against Samoa this weekend at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, but Wane’s men have avoided both New Zealand and Australia throughout the competition.

However, when asked about potentially being kept apart from the Kangaroos and Kiwis, Wane was shocked.

“I’ve never heard that before, and I never thought I would hear that. I just don’t see where that comes from,” Wane said.

“The Aussies are playing Friday and we’re on Saturday, 24 hours later. So they’ll have an extra day in a steam room, nice and relaxed.

“I think the World Cup have done a great job. We’re changing hotels this weekend, travelling to London and we look at it as exciting.”

Wane does, however, expect it to be a completely different Samoa to the one which England thrashed 60-6 in the opening World CUp game.

“We’ve never mentioned the first game, everything’s been about Samoa and Tonga when they’ve been playing really well, so we’ve not even referenced the first game at Newcastle,” Wane continued.

“We know this team we’ll play on Saturday will be a different team, they’re talented, they’ve got a lot of really, really good players from the NRL and they’re going to challenge us and we’ve got to be ready.

“Every single individual player has played better, they were massively underdone and if you remember I said this after the game (against Samoa in Newcastle).