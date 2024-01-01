Ex-Hull FC and Toronto Wolfpack man Hakim Miloudi’s Super League move confirmed

EX-Hull FC and Toronto Wolfpack outside back Hakim Miloudi has signed for London Broncos.

Miloudi has been plying his trade in the French Elite One domestic competition with Limoux, but will link up with the capital club ahead of their first season back in Super League in 2024.

The Broncos secured a shock promotion against Toulouse Olympique last October, with London having signed Sadiq Adebiyi, Robbie Storey (both Keighley Cougars), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), James Meadows and Josh Rourke (both Batley Bulldogs) for the season ahead so far.

The Broncos’ director of rugby and performance, Mike Eccles, had this to say on the signing of Miloudi: “Hakim is a player I have admired for a long time. His pure x factor and point of difference will be a great addition for us on an edge.

“I believe he’s about to put his most complete package together as a player in the coming years and will help us greatly in the upcoming Super League season.”

Miloudi himself cannot wait to get started with his new club, saying: “I am so excited that I have signed with the London Broncos. I can’t wait to come across to England to meet everyone and train with the boys.”

The 30-year-old Frenchman was first brought to UK shores in 2017 when he made the move to Hull FC. Despite being on the Black and Whites’ books for three seasons, the three-quarter made just 16 appearances whilst spending time on loan with Doncaster.

In 2019, the Frenchman made the permanent move to Toronto Wolfpack, registering 17 appearances before the downfall of the Canadian side led Miloudi back to his native country.

After eleven games for the Palau Broncos, Miloudi was hunted by Barrow and made a return to the UK midway through 2021.

The 30-year-old left Barrow at the end of 2022 to link up with Albi before joining Limoux for 2023.

