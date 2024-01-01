Ex-Hull FC and Toronto Wolfpack outside back Hakim Miloudi set for Super League move

FORMER Hull FC and Toronto Wolfpack outside back Hakim Miloudi is set for a move to Super League.

That’s according to French publication L’Independant, which has claimed that the Limoux man impressed London Broncos enough during the first half of the 2023 Elite 1 season that the capital club now want to snap him up for their first season back in Super League.

The Broncos shocked rugby league after making it past Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique on the road to the top flight, but it’s likely to be their only year in Super League given the club grading system now in place and London being comfortably outside the top twelve in the indicative rankings.

The Broncos have brought in Sadiq Adebiyi, Robbie Storey (both Keighley Cougars), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), James Meadows and Josh Rourke (both Batley Bulldogs) for the 2024 season whilst key players such as Corey Norman and Dean Whare have departed.

Miloudi was first brought to UK shores in 2017 when he made the move to Hull FC. Despite being on the Black and Whites’ books for three seasons, the three-quarter made just 16 appearances whilst spending time on loan with Doncaster.

In 2019, the Frenchman made the permanent move to Toronto Wolfpack, registering 17 appearances before the downfall of the Canadian side led Miloudi back to his native country.

After eleven games for the Palau Broncos, Miloudi was hunted by Barrow and made a return to the UK midway through 2021.

The 30-year-old left Barrow at the end of 2022 to link up with Albi.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.