Planning permission granted for Catalans Dragons to expand Super League stadium at £12 million cost

PLANNING permission has been granted to the Catalans Dragons to expand their Super League stadium at a cost of just over £12million.

The Stade Gilbert Brutus has become one of the most iconic venues in the northern hemisphere top flight, with its cauldron of noise and colour hailed as one of the most intimidating in Super League.

According to French publication, L’Independant, the Stade Gilbert Brutus will then provide 3,500 covered seats, or 1,000 more than what is currently available (1,350 covered, plus 1,000 in the open air), but also 1,000 additional VIP seats.

This new structure will also accommodate 20 private boxes, a panoramic box , but also changing rooms, a refreshment bar and a shop in what will be an impressive redevelopment.

The Guasch-Laborde stand – which is home to 1,350 seats – will be demolished at the end of the 2024 Super League season to make way for the new terracing which will give the Gilbert Brutus a new look when completed in either 2026 or 2027.

Meanwhile, season ticket sales are going strong for the Dragons, with ticketing manager Lise Richet telling L’Independant: “The results of these first three weeks are very positive. This increase among individual subscribers gives us an initial trend and it is very encouraging for the future.

“We found many supporters who came to watch a few matches last year, who appreciated the show on offer and who decided to take the plunge this season. We feel among all these supporters the impatience to rediscover the fervor of Brutus next February.”

