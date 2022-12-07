Ex-Hull FC and Toronto Wolfpack man subject to Super League offers for 2023

FORMER Hull FC and Toronto Wolfpack man Hakim Miloudi has been offered a route back into Super League for 2023.

League Express understands that the outside back – who most recently starred for the Barrow Raiders in the Championship as well as League One – has had plenty of attention following an eye-catching season in the second tier.

It remains to be seen who those Super League sides could be, but it is thought that more than one top flight club has put the feelers out in a bid to lure the Frenchman back to England.

Miloudi has recently signed for French Elite Two side Albi, but a chance to have another crack in Super League may prove too tempting to turn down.

The 29-year-old began his rugby league career in his native France with Saint-Esteve before moves to Palau XIII Broncos and AS Carcassonne brought him into the eyes of Hull FC.

Miloudi spent two seasons at the MKM Stadium, registering 16 appearances with spells on loan at Doncaster paving the way for a move to the Toronto Wolfpack in 2019.

The Frenchman was present for the Canadian side’s first and last season in Super League in 2020 before signing for Barrow midway through 2021.

At the Cumbrian club, Miloudi impressed greatly, striking up a potent partnership with wingman Tee Ritson, who has subsequently signed for St Helens.