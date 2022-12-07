Where ex-Super League and Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young wants to play in 2023

IF there has been one player that has taken the rugby league world by storm in recent weeks and months, it has been former Huddersfield Giants winger Dominic Young.

After upping sticks and leaving West Yorkshire for Hunter in Australia, it’s fair to say that the rise of the young winger has been meteoric.

A superb season in the red, white and blue of the Newcastle Knights led to Young getting a call from England head coach Shaun Wane – and the winger did not let his country down at the recent Rugby League World Cup.

With that tournament came a lot of attention – and particularly from other clubs with almost half of NRL clubs wanting to bring in Young to their club.

League Express previously revealed that three Sydney clubs as well as the Melbourne Storm and the Dolphins wanted to sign Young, but it is going to take a lot to lure him away from the Knights who gave him his chance in the Australian competition.

And, League Express can now reveal that Young wants to stay at Newcastle and form a reputation for himself as one of the greatest wingers in the NRL.

It will be music to Knights’ fans ears who have been calling for the Englishman to be handed an extension following a period of great form as Newcastle head into 2023 in a much better place than in 2022.