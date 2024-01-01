Sheffield Eagles favourite Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e recovering after heart attack

VETERAN Sheffield Eagles fullback Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e suffered a heart attack over Christmas.

The Championship club said that the popular 39-year-old, known as ‘QLT’, is now “on the road to recovery”.

Laulu-Togaga’e suffered a heart attack following a training session away from the club, Sheffield said in a statement.

“Q has received excellent medical care and we are pleased to say that doctors were able to successfully sort the problem and he is now on the road to recovery,” they added.

“He is as positive and cheeky as ever. The club medical staff will continue to do whatever is required to assist Q at this time.

“We are sure all our fans and the Rugby League Community join us in wishing Q a speedy recovery and we looking forward to seeing him back at the OLP (Olympic Legacy Park) soon.

New Zealander Laulu-Togaga’e has scored 181 tries in 228 times for Sheffield across two spells.

He returned to the club, initially on loan, in 2022 after time with Toronto, Halifax, Castleford, Newcastle and Keighley.