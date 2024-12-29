Ex-Hull FC back reunites with old teacher at Goole Vikings

GOOLE VIKINGS outside back Manoa Wacokecoke has reignited an old relationship by making the move to the fledgling club.

The 20-year-old, who made eleven appearances for Featherstone in 2024, was already known to the Vikings’ management having come through the development system at Hull FC.

But his relationship with assistant coach Kevin Marshall goes back further than that.

Marshall was Wacokecoke’s PE teacher at Wolfreton School in Hull, and is the reason he is in the game.

“I hadn’t played much Rugby League before and it was Kev who encouraged me to give it a go, and I’ve never looked back,” explained Wacokecoke, who recently had a brief spell in rugby union while preparing to join The Army.

“It is something I will always be grateful for, because I love playing the sport.

“Kev has always been very supportive and we have a great group of people here who are guiding us and are keen to help us grow and improve.

“I want to be the best version of myself for this club.”