Rochdale Hornets make fixture switch for football club

ROCHDALE HORNETS have confirmed their 1895 Cup first-preliminary-round tie against Cornwall will be played at Rochdale Mayfield.

The fixture, which was scheduled to take place at the Crown Oil Arena, will be at the home of the National Conference League club on Saturday, February 1 (3pm).

Rochdale Football Club, with whom Hornets groundshare, host National League neighbours Oldham the following Tuesday and to ensure the pitch is in the best possible condition both for that derby and the new Rugby League campaign, the switch has been made.

The tie will form part of a wider day of events at Mayfield, with further details to be announced.