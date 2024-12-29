Swinton Lions’ men train with women’s team in joint session

SWINTON LIONS coach Paul Wood believes his players have taken a lot from a joint training session with the women’s squad.

The groups were united in a bid to learn from each other, and for Wood, it was a worthwhile exercise.

“It was an enjoyable morning and all the lads have brought into the ‘one club, one vision’ idea we have here,” he said.

“It is really important that we bond as a club at every level, and the great thing for me is that we are involved in the community as well.

“Learning is a never-ending endeavour and I think you always learn something.

“It was good to see our lads coaching some of the Lionesses and offering them some guidance. By doing that, they are learning as well.

“I am always challenging them and saying that no matter what we do, you learn, and you can give back. It’s one of the values we want to set.”

“That’s really important as a club and as teammates, and if we have that mindset, it puts us in a good position.”