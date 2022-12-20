Ex-Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson faces uncertain future just a month into new coaching job

EX-HULL FC boss Brett Hodgson is facing an uncertain future just a month into his new coaching job.

Hodgson took on the role as defence coach under Eddie Jones in the England rugby union national set-up, but with the sacking of Jones, the position is now under threat.

With Steve Borthwick being appointed as England boss as Jones’ replacement and Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield following him from Leicester Tigers to the national set-up, Hodgson’s position is uncertain.

That’s because Sinfield will be joining England as a defence coach – the position currently occupied by Hodgson and the one which former boss Jones appointed the ex-Hull man to.

Hodgson departed Hull at the end of the 2022 Super League season after another disappointing year of finishing outside the play-offs despite considerable economic firepower.

Whilst Hodgson went to rugby union, the Black and Whites went with former Hull KR head coach Tony Smith as their new boss as the MKM Stadium looks certain to be the host of a new style of rugby league in 2023.

Where this all leaves Hodgson, however, is uncertain.