Salford Red Devils make statement in response to council buyout of Super League stadium

SALFORD RED DEVILS have made a statement in response to the Salford City Council’s buyout of the AJ Bell Stadium – the home of the Super League side.

Both Salford City FC and Sale Sharks had launched a joint venture in a bid to purchase the stadium from the council, but, after 18 months of negotiations, the council has now decided to buyout the whole venue.

As a result, the Red Devils have now given their own statement in response to the news earlier on today: “Salford Red Devils are aware of the council’s intention to purchase the stadium outright.

“We are currently in dialogue to secure a long-term tenure that will present the club with the opportunity to increase match day controls and the associated incomes streams to ensure the long-term sustainability of the club.”

Salford City FC had released their own statement earlier today: “As supporters are all aware we have been in talks with Salford City Council for 18 months to purchase the AJ Bell Stadium.

“However, we were informed in the last two weeks by Salford City Council that they will now purchase the Stadium outright and that we wouldn’t be considered.

“Whilst this news came as a surprise to us, we will continue to monitor closely the progression of the purchase, but at this moment our immediate future is to remain at The Peninsula Stadium.”

Sale Sharks CEO Sid Sutton wasn’t far behind with him stating: “We will continue to have a long-term home at our stadium, however we can confirm that following 18 months of discussions, our proposed bid to buy the stadium as part of a joint venture has been declined.

“We are now working very closely with Salford City Council to ensure we reach a robust agreement that allows Sale Sharks to both enhance and control the matchday experience for the benefit of our supporters, and benefit commercially from matchday activity.

“We have always maintained that taking control of the stadium is integral to the long-term future of Sale Sharks and that remains the case. But equally, we were clear that we wouldn’t proceed with any course of action until Salford Red Devils have secured a place to play.

“Salford City Council’s proposed agreement will enable this to happen while ensuring that the stadium remains the home of Sale Sharks.”