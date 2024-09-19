Ex-Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson linked with new coaching role

FORMER Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson is being linked with a new coaching role.

Hodgson, who took charge of the Black and Whites in Super League in 2021 and 2022 before stepping down in September 2022, is reportedly being touted as a potential assistant coach to Wests Tigers’ Benji Marshall for 2025.

That’s according to CODE Sports which has claimed that Marshall wants to recruit the former Tigers fullback to help rebuild the Concord club.

Of course, Wests finished bottom of the NRL ladder yet again in 2024 with just six wins from 24 games.

