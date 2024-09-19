Simon Grix responds to Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont’s outspoken views on Hull FC

SIMON GRIX has revealed his response to Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont’s outspoken comments on Hull FC.

Much has been made of the dogfight at the bottom of the top flight this year, with London Broncos basically given no hope of remaining in Super League before a ball was even kicked due to IMG’s grading system.

That grading system saw the Broncos ranked 24th out of 36 professional clubs at the end of last year, which meant they would spend just a solitary season in Super League in 2024.

However, the work of the capital club – in particular head coach Mike Eccles – in inspiring a united squad to do their utmost best to finish as high as possible has seen the Broncos leapfrog Hull FC, who now sit in last place.

The dismal performances of Hull have already been a talking point for the majority of the rugby league fraternity, with Beaumont especially drawing attention to the fact that because the Black and Whites will achieve a Grade A rank from IMG, they are effectively exempt from relegation – even if they finish bottom.

Beaumont has been determined to hold FC to account for their abject season, and he previously took to X to express his ‘expectation’ that Hull will be relegated if they do finish bottom – or that he will “legally fight” for such an eventuality if not.

Beaumont posted on X: “I face challenges! That said no Myler or Pearson at LSV this year! I haven’t gone from being a top club to bottom I’ve come from outside the league to being above you both years and winning a trophy! I hope I am not at FC as I expect they get relegated if finishing bottom which I think they will! I will legally fight for that if it happens!”

However, Grix has now responded.

“I don’t have all the details. I know Derek from the Asiata situation,” Grix told BBC Radio Humberside.

“There’s been a bit of an issue there. I believe to my knowledge that the IMG system was voted in. I really don’t understand why it’s a talking point.”

Grix was then asked if he was surprised about Beaumont’s comments.

“I’m not surprised. Derek is entitled to his opinion and he doesn’t mind sharing it,” Grix told BBC Radio Humberside.

“He’s done it before, it’s fine, he’s a character in our game and personally I find him to be really entertaining. He wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He’s done a great job for Leigh and I won’t knock a bloke who’s throwing his money into the game.

“For me, I think if something was voted in, I’m not sure how it’s an issue. I don’t know how Derek voted but that’s how it is.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast