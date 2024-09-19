Leigh Leopards confirm exit of ten players at end of 2024 Super League season

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the players who will depart from the club at the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Club captain John Asiata and four other members of the 2023 Challenge Cup-winning team—Tom Amone, Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes, and Kai O’Donnell—will continue their careers elsewhere with the likes of Amone and Holmes joining Hull FC in 2025 and Amone and O’Donnell returning to Australia.

Ricky Leutele, Jacob Jones, Jacob Gannon, Tom Nisbet, and Lewis Baxter will also leave the club.

Leigh have said: “The club wishes to thank all of their departing players for their efforts, and wish them every success and happiness in the future.”

