Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Had his fair share of critics in 2024, but Lachie Miller was brilliant against Wigan.
2. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves
Scored twice and had a field day against London.
3. Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves
Another strong display for Rodrick Tai in the win over London.
4. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos
Looked back to his best against Wigan.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Had Castleford on toast on all night on Friday.
6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
What a performance from Mikey Lewis in the demolition of Castleford.
7. Moses Mbye – St Helens
The man-of-the-moment in Saints’ win over Salford, landing the winning drop goal.
8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos
Gave Leeds great go forward against Wigan.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Proved a constant thorn in the Hull FC side.
10. Yusuf Aydin – Hull FC
Another big performance from Yusuf Aydin in the loss against Leigh.
11. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards
Kai O’Donnell scored four tries against Hull FC.
12. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos
Rhyse Martin will be a huge loss when he leaves Headingley for pastures new in 2025 and he enjoyed a superb performance against Wigan.
13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR
Castleford couldn’t live with the ball-playing skills of Elliot Minchella.
Substitutes
14. Arthur Mourgue – Catalans Dragons
As cool as you like, Arthur Mourgue won the game for Catalans with his late drop goal.
15. Harry Robertson – St Helens
The young fullback enjoyed a stellar game for Saints in their Golden Point win against Salford.
16. Tommy Makinson – St Helens
Tommy Makinson will forever be a St Helens legend and he was phenomenal against Salford.
17. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards
Was terrific at the back against Hull FC.
