Super League Team of the Week: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Had his fair share of critics in 2024, but Lachie Miller was brilliant against Wigan.

2. Matty Ashton – Warrington Wolves

Scored twice and had a field day against London.

3. Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves

Another strong display for Rodrick Tai in the win over London.

4. Harry Newman – Leeds Rhinos

Looked back to his best against Wigan.

5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Had Castleford on toast on all night on Friday.

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR

What a performance from Mikey Lewis in the demolition of Castleford.

7. Moses Mbye – St Helens

The man-of-the-moment in Saints’ win over Salford, landing the winning drop goal.

8. Sam Lisone – Leeds Rhinos

Gave Leeds great go forward against Wigan.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Proved a constant thorn in the Hull FC side.

10. Yusuf Aydin – Hull FC

Another big performance from Yusuf Aydin in the loss against Leigh.

11. Kai O’Donnell – Leigh Leopards

Kai O’Donnell scored four tries against Hull FC.

12. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

Rhyse Martin will be a huge loss when he leaves Headingley for pastures new in 2025 and he enjoyed a superb performance against Wigan.

13. Elliot Minchella – Hull KR

Castleford couldn’t live with the ball-playing skills of Elliot Minchella.

Substitutes

14. Arthur Mourgue – Catalans Dragons

As cool as you like, Arthur Mourgue won the game for Catalans with his late drop goal.

15. Harry Robertson – St Helens

The young fullback enjoyed a stellar game for Saints in their Golden Point win against Salford.

16. Tommy Makinson – St Helens

Tommy Makinson will forever be a St Helens legend and he was phenomenal against Salford.

17. Zak Hardaker – Leigh Leopards

Was terrific at the back against Hull FC.

