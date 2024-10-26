Maika Sivo’s first words as a Leeds Rhinos player as Fijian international makes Super League move

LEEDS RHINOS have pulled off a huge signing coup with the capture of Fijian international Maika Sivo from NRL side Parramatta Eels on a three year contract.

The try scoring ace will link up with his former Eels boss, Brad Arthur, at the Rhinos having scored a remarkable 104 tries in just 115 appearances in the NRL including 17 tries in 12 games last season.

He started his rugby league career with the Gundagai Tigers and originally was a junior at Penrith Panthers. A move to Parramatta in 2019, saw him make his NRL debut in the opening round of the season. He also has eleven appearances for Fiji including at the last World Cup and is currently with Fiji playing in the Pacific Championships.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur said: “I am really pleased to have Maika on board for next season. He is a quality player but most importantly he is a quality person as well. I have watched him grow and improve over recent years and I think the move to Leeds and a new competition in Super League is a perfect opportunity for him. He was loved by the fans at Parramatta and I think the Leeds fans will enjoy watching him, he is the type of player who gets you on your feet when he runs with the ball.”

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said: “I think this is a fantastic signing, not just for Leeds Rhinos but for the Super League competition, especially in the current market for players from the NRL. Maika is a proven try scorer and he will bring strike to our back line.

“The areas we set out to improve in our backline with our recruitment was having that attacking threat from all areas of the field and having strength in depth.

“As an example, Ash Handley was outstanding last year, rightly winning our Player of the Year but he had to play through pain for long periods to help the team, we now have the depth to cover for injuries and competition for places that means everyone must bring their best to every single training session.

“I would also like to thank Parramatta Eels for the professional manner in which we have been able to deal with the signing of Maika.”

Sivo, 31, said: “I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and I’m excited at the same time. Me and my family are excited to come over and start a new chapter of our lives with Leeds Rhinos.

“Brad is a big part of who and where I am today. When he flicked me the message to ask if I wanted to come to Leeds, I said ‘I’m coming’! He helped me along the way with my footy career and he’s very close to my family too. It was a big decision for me and my partner to come to the other side of the world. We were talking about it but straight away we were excited for the challenge ahead and we’re looking forward to it.”

