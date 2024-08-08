Ex-Hull FC man takes aim at “toxic fan base” following exit from Super League club

FORMER Hull FC man Cam Scott has taken aim at what he has called a “toxic fan base” at the MKM Stadium after responding to Jake Trueman’s injury concern.

Trueman will be out for a number of weeks with a calf injury, allaying concerns that the halfback would be out for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Scott left the Black and Whites last month after suffering a hamstring tear to link up with his new club Wakefield Trinity before the end of the season.

Scott made 73 appearances for the club in total, registering 15 tries, but, as Hull fans took a swipe at Trueman on X following the injury, the former responded: “People honestly don’t have a clue, toxic fan base,” as Scott quoted Trueman’s post.

Scott himself was then hit with responses from Black and White fans, telling one fan: “Playing at the top level ultimately takes a toll on the body. Injuries are part of the sport. Just because somebody gets injured doesn’t mean they’re no longer good enough. Whatever they earn, however they play they’re out there for a reason which most people forget.”

Another FC fan took aim at the “toxic fan base” comment, saying: “The toxic fanbase that supported you since day one…”

Scott replied: “No denying I had support from plenty. But those who in my time there went out of their way to message my family about me they were a bit different.”

Trueman could well be joining Scott at Belle Vue next year.

